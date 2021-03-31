Financial Sector Update for 03/31/2021: ARES, BSIG, KKR, MA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading lower before markets open Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) lost 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) declined 0.3%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) added 0.2%.

In other sector news, BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) has agreed to sell its 60% ownership interest in Landmark Partners to Ares Management (ARES) for $690 million. BrightSphere and Ares were both fractionally higher on pre-bell trading.

KKR (KKR) was also slightly up after acquiring a five-building industrial portfolio in Phoenix, Ariz., for $68 million.

Meanwhile, Mastercard (MA) was fractionally up after the UK Payment Systems Regulator accused the company, along with four others, of engaging in cartel behavior in the prepaid cards market.

