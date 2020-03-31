Financial Sector Update for 03/31/2020: REXR,NRZ,PYPL,CLI

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -4.07%

BAC -3.95%

WFC -5.25%

C -4.74%

USB -4.80%

Financial stocks led Tuesday's afternoon retreat, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 3.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 3.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) declined over 5% on Tuesday after the real estate investment trust said it issued 2.06 million shares at an average $36 apiece during the three months ending March 31, generating about $74.2 million for potential acquisitions and working capital.

In other sector news:

(-) Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) was 0.5% lower after activist investors Bow Street slammed board members at the real estate investment trust after they refused to re-nominate independent directors Alan Batkin, Frederic Cumenal, MaryAnne Gilmartin and Nori Gerardo Lietz for another term. Bow Street owns about 4.5% of Mack-Cali's outstanding stock and said the company has been falsely insisting the investment firm has been promoting a "fire sale" rather than its only goal of maximizing shareholder value.

(-) PayPal Holdings (PYPL) turned 1% lower this afternoon, giving back morning gains that followed the online payments processor saying it was waiving certain fees and deferring payments on loans by small-business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company waived its chargeback and instant fund transfer fees until at least April 30 and it also doubled the amount of time for merchants to respond to customer disputes to 20 days.

(-) New Residential Investment (NRZ) slid almost 19% after the real estate investment trust Tuesday declared a Q1 dividend of $0.05 per common share, representing a 90% reduction compared with its previous distribution to investors for the stock. The company maintained the quarterly dividends for its Series A and Series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock at their current levels and also said it will pay $0.4028646 per share for its Series C preferred stock issued last month.

