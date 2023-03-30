Financial Sector Update for 03/30/2023: TREE, PSFE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was climbing by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.8% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was almost 2% lower.

LendingTree (TREE) was up more than 4% after saying it will eliminate about 13% of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan.

Paysafe (PSFE) was almost 3% higher after saying it has entered the new Massachusetts mobile sports-betting market to support mobile sportsbooks with payment offerings.

