Financial Sector Update for 03/30/2022: SDIG, NCBS, AMBC

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) dropping around 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.9% after the Mortgage Bankers Association Wednesday said mortgage loan and refinance applications both continued their downward slide last week, falling 6.8% and 15% during the seven days ended March 25 compared with the prior week.

Bitcoin was up 0.3% to $47,513, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 4.8 basis points to 2.352%.

In company news, Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) plunged Wednesday, at one point sinking 35% to an all-time low of $6.66 a share, after the cryptocurrency mining company reported a surprise Q4 net loss and revenue trailing analyst estimates and also cutting its FY22 forecast for computing power by as much as 46% due to delays in miner deliveries and data-center buildouts in addition to operational challenges at its Scrubgrass facility in northwest Pennsylvania.

Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) still was edging 0.3% higher, easing from a 1.3% gain earlier Wednesday that followed the bank holding company announcing plans to acquire privately held Charter Bankshares for around $138 million, consisting of $38.8 million in cash and 1.26 million Nicolet shares.

Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) rose over 15% after the loans guarantor Wednesday said it expects to book a gain of $210 million to $250 million during its Q1 concluding Thursday due to the restructuring of a portion of its exposure to Puerto Rico debt, reducing its insured principal and interest exposure by around 25%. The company Wednesday also authorized a $20 million stock buy back program.

