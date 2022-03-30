Financial Sector Update for 03/30/2022: ICE,SDIG,NCBS,AMBS

Financial stocks added to their Wedneday retreat during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 1.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) dropping around 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.3%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.9% in late trade after the Mortgage Bankers Association earlier Wednesday said mortgage loan and refinance applications both continued their downward slide last week, falling 6.8% and 15% during the seven days ended March 25 compared with the prior week.

Bitcoin was down 1.6% to $47,037, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 4.2 basis points to 2.358%.

In company news, The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) rose almost 1% following reports the securities trading company was weighing a potential move of its clearing business for credit default swaps contracts to Chicago from its current location in London. ICE already has received regulatory approvals to clear CDS trades for customers in the European Union although the company declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, which cited unidentified sources in its report. ICE,SDIG,NCBS,AMBS

Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) still was edging 0.6% higher, roughly halving an earlier Wednesday gain that followed the bank holding company announcing plans to acquire privately-held Charter Bankshares for around $138 million, consisting of $38.8 million in cash and 1.26 million Nicolet shares.

Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) rose over 11% after the loans guarantor Wednesday said it expects to book a gain of $210 million to $250 million during its Q1 concluding Thursday due to the restructuring of a portion of its exposure to Puerto Rico debt, reducing its insured principal and interest exposure by around 25%. The company Wednesday also authorized a $20 million stock buyback program.

Among decliners, Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) plunged Wednesday, at one point sinking 35% to an all-time low of $6.66 a share, after the cryptocurrency mining company reported a surprise Q4 net loss and revenue trailing analyst estimates and also cutting its FY22 forecast for computing power by as much as 46% due to delays in miner deliveries and data-center buildouts in addition to operational challenges at its Scrubgrass facility in northwest Pennsylvania.

