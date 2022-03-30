Financial Sector Update for 03/30/2022: C, BLK, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1%.

Citigroup (C) shares were nearly 1% lower after saying it agreed to sell its Indian consumer business to Axis Bank for roughly $1.6 billion.

BlackRock (BLK) is "looking" at infrastructure investments in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, Reuters reported, citing a company executive. BlackRock's shares were declining by about 0.3% in recent premarket activity.

KKR (KKR) led a $105 million Series C funding round for Brightline, a virtual behavioral health service, according to a news release. KKR shares were nearly 0.5% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.