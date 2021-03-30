Banking
QIWI

Financial Sector Update for 03/30/2021: QIWI, TFC, FDS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently down 0.52%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 2%.

QIWI (QIWI) was climbing past 5% as it posted a Q4 adjusted profit of RUB40.32 ($0.55) per share, compared with RUB18.74 per share in the previous year.

Truist Financial (TFC) will redeem on April 9 all $1.25 billion principal amount outstanding of 2.050% senior notes due May 10, 2021. Truist Financial was over 3% lower recently.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) was marginally declining even as it reported fiscal Q2 2021 adjusted net earnings of $2.72 per diluted share, up from $2.55 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by FactSet was $2.73.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QIWI TFC FDS XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular