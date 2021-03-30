Financial Sector Update for 03/30/2021: QIWI, TFC, FDS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently down 0.52%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 2%.

QIWI (QIWI) was climbing past 5% as it posted a Q4 adjusted profit of RUB40.32 ($0.55) per share, compared with RUB18.74 per share in the previous year.

Truist Financial (TFC) will redeem on April 9 all $1.25 billion principal amount outstanding of 2.050% senior notes due May 10, 2021. Truist Financial was over 3% lower recently.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) was marginally declining even as it reported fiscal Q2 2021 adjusted net earnings of $2.72 per diluted share, up from $2.55 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by FactSet was $2.73.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.