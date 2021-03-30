Financial Sector Update for 03/30/2021: PFMT,QIWI,FDS

Financial stocks were advancing in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Performant Financial (PFMT) rallied Tuesday, at one point climbing 62% to its highest share price in more than two years at $2.42, after announcing the sale of selected non-health care recovery contracts to an unnamed buyer.

QIWI (QIWI) rose fractionally after the Russian payments processor reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of 40.32 rubles per share, up from 18.74 rubles per share during the same quarter in 2019.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) fell 4.1% after the financial data company reported non-GAAP fiscal Q2 net income of $2.72 per share, compared with the consensus of analysts polled by FactSet indicating income of $2.73 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.