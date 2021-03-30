Financial Sector Update for 03/30/2021: APO,PFMT,QIWI,FDS

Financial stocks were adding to the Tuesday advance shortly before the closing bell, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.6% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Apollo Global Management (APO) was 1.6% higher after its Apollo Strategic Growth Capital III special purpose acquisition company Tuesday disclosed plans for a $400 million initial public offering of 40 million units consisting of one class A ordinary share and one-fourth of a redeemable warrant priced at $10 per unit.

QIWI (QIWI) rose fractionally after the Russian payments processor reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of 40.32 rubles per share, up from 18.74 rubles per share during the same quarter in 2019.

Performant Financial (PFMT) rallied Tuesday, at one point climbing 62% to its highest share price in more than two years at $2.42, after announcing the sale of selected non-health care recovery contracts to an unnamed buyer.

To the downside, FactSet Research Systems (FDS) fell 4% after the financial data company reported non-GAAP fiscal Q2 net income of $2.72 per share, compared with the consensus of analysts polled by FactSet indicating income of $2.73 per share.

