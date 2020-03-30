Financial Sector Update for 03/30/2020: SVC,IMH,MCC,ING

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +2.82%

BAC +2.59%

WFC -3.09%

C -0.80%

USB +0.55%

Financial stocks added to their narrow gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking about 0.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Service Properties Trust (SVC) plunged over 20% after the real estate investment trust Monday slashed its quarterly cash dividend by 98% compared with its most recent distribution to investors to $0.01 per share in a bid to preserve cash and liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also defer around $100 million in capital projects this year to conserve cash.

In other sector news:

(-) Medley Capital (MCC) dropped 5% on Monday. The specialty lender reported a core Q4 net loss of $0.04 per share, expanding on a $0.03 per share loss during the same quarter in 2018, while its total revenue fell to $10.7 million compared with $12.6 million in revenue during the year-ago period.

(-) ING Groep (ING) tumbled more than 10% after the Dutch financial services company said it was suspending its quarterly dividend distributions until at least Oct. 1 and also said shareholders won't be voting on the company's final 2019 dividend at its April 28 annual general meeting.

(-) Impac Mortgage (IMH) fell 35% after the mortgage lender Monday said it was immediately suspending all loan activity for the next two weeks because of liquidity constraints and after receiving mandates from its capital markets counterparties to reduce risk.

