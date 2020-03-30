Financial Sector Update for 03/30/2020: IMH,MCC,ING

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +2.31%

BAC +3.01%

WFC -3.10%

C -1.95%

USB -1.27%

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was rising 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Impac Mortgage (IMH) fell almost 28% after the mortgage lender Monday said it was immediately suspending all loan activity for the next two weeks because of liquidity constraints and after receiving mandates from its capital markets counterparties to reduce risk.

In other sector news:

(+) Medley Capital (MCC) raced almost 14% higher on Monday. The specialty lender reported a core Q4 net loss of $0.04 per share, expanding on a $0.03 per share loss during the same quarter in 2018, while its total revenue fell to $10.7 million compared with $12.6 million in revenue during the year-ago period.

(-) ING Groep (ING) tumbled 10% after the Dutch financial services company said it was suspending its quarterly dividend distributions until at least Oct. 1 and also said shareholders won't be voting on the company's final 2019 dividend at its April 28 annual general meeting.

