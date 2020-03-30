Financial Sector Update for 03/30/2020: ARES, MCC, QFIN, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.81%

BAC: +0.23%

WFC: +0.46%

C: +0.37%

USB: -1.17%

Financial giants were mostly higher pre-bell Monday.

In other sector news:

(=) Ares Management (ARES) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking unveiled a strategic partnership that will see the Japanese lender make a $384 million equity investment in the asset manager. Ares Management was unchanged after the announcement.

(=) Medley Capital (MCC) was flat after it posted a Q4 core net loss of $0.04 per share, compared with the core net loss of $0.03 per share a year earlier. Total revenue reached $10.7 million, lower than $12.6 million in Q4 2018.

(+) 360 Finance (QFIN) was marginally higher after it reported Q4 earnings per share of RMB1.43 ($0.20), compared with RMB1.98 a year ago. Revenue in the quarter increased to RMB2.4 billion from RMB1.57 billion.

