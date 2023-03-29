Financial Sector Update for 03/29/2023: JPM, NMRK, UBS, CS

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.4% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was almost flat and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.8%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was up 3.6% to $28,244, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was almost unchanged at 3.562%

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon is set to be deposed in connection with his bank's relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, multiple media reports said. JPMorgan shares were up 0.2%.

Newmark Group (NMRK) shares were rising 6.1% after the Wall Street Journal reported that Newmark has been hired by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to sell about $60 billion in loans of the collapsed Signature Bank.

UBS (UBS) was up 3.7 after saying it named Sergio Ermotti as group chief executive and president of the group executive board, effective April 5, in light of its planned acquisition of Credit Suisse (CS).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.