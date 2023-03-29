Financial Sector Update for 03/29/2023: ITCB, UBS, ITCB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.96%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was more than 2% lower.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was up more than 4% after it reported a Q4 adjusted net income of $0.029 per diluted American depositary share, compared with breakeven a year earlier.

UBS (UBS) named Sergio Ermotti as group chief executive and president of the group executive board, effective April 5, in light of its planned acquisition of Credit Suisse (CS). UBS was more than 3% higher recently.

Itau CorpBanca (ITCB) said it has approved a bylaw amendment to reduce the number of directors on its board from 11 to seven. Itau CorpBanca was climbing past 1% recently.

