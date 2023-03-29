Financial Sector Update for 03/29/2023: BLK, BX, NMRK, UBS, CS, JPM

Financial stocks were advancing in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 2.1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was up 4% to $28,369, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.566%.

In company news, BlackRock (BLK), Blackstone (BX) and Pimco Investment Management were among US investors that met Adani Group executives as part of the conglomerate's plans to market privately placed bonds for some of its group companies, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. BlackRock was up 1.4% and Blackstone gained around 1.7%.

Newmark Group (NMRK) shares were rising 7.2% after the Wall Street Journal reported that Newmark has been hired by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to sell about $60 billion in loans of the collapsed Signature Bank.

UBS (UBS) was up 3.7% after saying it named Sergio Ermotti as group chief executive and president of the group executive board, effective April 5, in light of its planned acquisition of Credit Suisse (CS).

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon is set to be deposed in connection with his bank's relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, multiple media reports said. JPMorgan shares were up 0.3%.

