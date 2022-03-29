Financial Sector Update for 03/29/2022: JEF, BCS, IBM, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down over 3%.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) reported fiscal Q1 net earnings of $1.23 per diluted share, down from $2.13 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group was advancing by more than 3% recently.

An unnamed investor sold a stake worth $1.2 billion in Barclays (BCS) on Monday evening, Reuters reported. The sale of the about 3.6% stake was facilitated by Goldman Sachs, according to the report. Barclays was recently up more than 3%.

International Business Machines (IBM) said it will work with HSBC (HSBC) to explore the use of quantum computing in financial services. HSBC was recently climbing past 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.