Banking
JEF

Financial Sector Update for 03/29/2022: JEF, BCS, IBM, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down over 3%.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) reported fiscal Q1 net earnings of $1.23 per diluted share, down from $2.13 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group was advancing by more than 3% recently.

An unnamed investor sold a stake worth $1.2 billion in Barclays (BCS) on Monday evening, Reuters reported. The sale of the about 3.6% stake was facilitated by Goldman Sachs, according to the report. Barclays was recently up more than 3%.

International Business Machines (IBM) said it will work with HSBC (HSBC) to explore the use of quantum computing in financial services. HSBC was recently climbing past 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JEF BCS IBM HSBC XLF

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular