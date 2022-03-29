Financial Sector Update for 03/29/2022: HOOD,JEF,RLGY

Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% but the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping 0.2%, reversing an earlier gain.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were posting a 1.9% advance after January data showed growth in home prices.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.3% to $47,229, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 7.9 basis points to 2.396%.

In company news, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) climbed nearly 28% after Tuesday announcing expanded hours for its the online securities exchange.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) rose 3.5% after the brokerage's fiscal Q1 revenue fell 31% year-over-year to $1.73 billion but exceeded the $1.55 billion Street view.

Realogy Holdings (RLGY) added 3.4% on Tuesday as state regulators in Texas signed off on the residential real estate services company' new title insurance underwriting joint venture with Centerbridge Partners and Title Resources Guaranty Co.

