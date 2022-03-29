Financial Sector Update for 03/29/2022: BRP,HOOD,JEF,RLGY

Financial stocks were rising in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was adding 0.3%, reversing a midday dip.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were posting a 2.9% advance after January data showed growth in home prices.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.6% to $47,788, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was declining 7.7 basis points to 2.400%.

In company news, BRP Group (BRP) climbed 4.7% after the insurance company Tuesday said its Baldwin Risk Partners unit amended its senior revolving credit facility to increase it to $600 million from $475 million and extended the maturity date to April 1, 2027.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) climbed over 24% after Tuesday announcing expanded hours for its the online securities exchange.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) rose 4.1% after the brokerage's fiscal Q1 revenue fell 31% year-over-year to $1.73 billion but exceeded the $1.55 billion Street view.

Realogy Holdings (RLGY) added 5.2% on Tuesday as state regulators in Texas signed off on the residential real estate services company' new title insurance underwriting joint venture with Centerbridge Partners and Title Resources Guaranty Co.

