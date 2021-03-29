Financial Sector Update for 03/29/2021: HIG,NMR,CB,CS,CBOE

Financial stocks were falling in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was declining 1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

In company news, The Hartford (HIG) slid 3.4% after Chubb (CB) indicated it was unlikely to increase its buyout offer for the rival insurer above the $65-per-share bid The Hartford rejected last week, saying it was committed to remaining a "disciplined acquirer." Chubb shares were little changed this afternoon.

Nomura (NMR) slumped almost 14% after the broker and Credit Suisse Monday warned of significant losses resulting from a shared client, identified in media reports as Archegos Capital, failing to meet margin calls following a string of block trades involving several large media and tech firms. Credit Suisse also was 11% lower.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) rose 1.4% after saying the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved its plan to begin periodic auctions on Cboe BYX Equities Exchange to help price discovery and enhance liquidity for thinly traded equities.

