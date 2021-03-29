Banking
CS

Financial Sector Update for 03/29/2021: CS, NMR, QD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were declining in Monday's pre-bell trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down more than 1% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were almost 4% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 4%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was slipping past 13% as it warned of a "highly significant" and "material" loss in Q1 after it started exiting its positions with an unidentified US-based hedge fund that failed to meet margin commitments.

Nomura Holdings (NMR) was down more than 13% after saying one of its US units could suffer a significant loss due to an event that occurred last week. Nomura said it is evaluating the impact on its financial results as a result of the loss arising from transactions with a US client.

Qudian (QD) was more than 6% lower even as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of RMB2.57 ($0.39) per American depositary share, up from RMB0.59 per ADS a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CS NMR QD XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular