Financial Sector Update for 03/29/2021: CS, NMR, QD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining in Monday's pre-bell trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down more than 1% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were almost 4% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 4%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was slipping past 13% as it warned of a "highly significant" and "material" loss in Q1 after it started exiting its positions with an unidentified US-based hedge fund that failed to meet margin commitments.

Nomura Holdings (NMR) was down more than 13% after saying one of its US units could suffer a significant loss due to an event that occurred last week. Nomura said it is evaluating the impact on its financial results as a result of the loss arising from transactions with a US client.

Qudian (QD) was more than 6% lower even as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of RMB2.57 ($0.39) per American depositary share, up from RMB0.59 per ADS a year ago.

