RILY

Financial Sector Update for 03/28/2024: RILY, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 28, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was was up 0.1% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% lower.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) gained more than 6% after saying it secured an extension of the time required to deliver its 2023 audited financial statements to the administrative agent of its lenders.

JPMorgan (JPM) has appointed Rita Chan and Alan Ho as co-senior country officers for China, starting April 1, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo. JPMorgan was down 0.2% in recent premarket activity.

