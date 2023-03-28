Banking
Financial Sector Update for 03/28/2023: FUTU, HSBC, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 28, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% higher.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was advancing by over 4% after it posted Q4 earnings of 6.80 Hong Kong dollars ($0.87) per diluted American depositary share, up from HK$3.22 per ADS a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of HK$6.06.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was one of the five banks probed regarding tax fraud and money laundering by France's financial prosecutor, multiple media outlets reported, citing an email from the prosecutor's office. HSBC was slipping past 1% in recent premarket activity.

KKR (KKR) and Gaw Capital Partners said they have signed definitive agreements to acquire the Hyatt Regency Tokyo hotel from Odakyu Electric Railway for an undisclosed amount. KKR was up 0.4% recently.

