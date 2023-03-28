Financial Sector Update for 03/28/2023: CS, FUTU, KKR

Financial stocks were mostly down in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.5% lower.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.2% to $26,806, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 2.3 basis points to 3.55'%.

US home prices fell for the seventh straight month in January as the housing market continued to cool amid high mortgage rates, S&P Global (SPGI) division S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index logged a month-over-month drop of 0.2% after seasonal adjustment, following a 0.4% fall in December.

In company news, Credit Suisse (CS) was down 1.2% after Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing reports obtained by the news outlet, that the bank's shareholders are being urged by proxy advisory firms to vote against certain proposals in the general meeting next month. Glass Lewis, Institutional Shareholder Services, or ISS, and Ethos Foundation are recommending against a planned share-based retention award to executives and the discharge of board and senior management for 2022.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was down 7.3% even after the company posted Q4 earnings of 6.80 Hong Kong dollars ($0.87) per diluted American depositary share, up from HK$3.22 per ADS a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of HK$6.06.

KKR & Co (KKR) and other suitors for Telecom Italia's grid are weighing potential improvements to their multi-billion euro bids after receiving additional information on the asset, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing sources. KKR was down 0.8%.

