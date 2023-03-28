Financial Sector Update for 03/28/2023: AFRM, CS, FUTU, KKR

Financial stocks were softer in late Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.2% lower.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin was up 0.5% to $27,264, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 1% to 3.564%.

US home prices fell for the seventh straight month in January as the housing market continued to cool amid high mortgage rates, S&P Global division S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index logged a month-over-month drop of 0.2% after seasonal adjustment, following a 0.4% fall in December.

In company news, Affirm (AFRM) shares were down over 8% after Apple (AAPL) said it was launching a rival pay-later product.

Credit Suisse (CS) was down over 1% after Bloomberg reported that the bank's shareholders are being urged by proxy advisory firms to vote against certain proposals in the general meeting next month. Glass Lewis, Institutional Shareholder Services, and Ethos Foundation are recommending against a planned share-based retention award to executives and the discharge of board and senior management for 2022.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was down over 6% even after the company posted Q4 earnings of 6.80 Hong Kong dollars ($0.87) per American depositary share, up from HK$3.22 per ADS a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected HK$6.06.

KKR & Co (KKR) and other suitors for Telecom Italia's grid are weighing potential improvements to their multi-billion euro bids after receiving additional information on the asset, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing sources. KKR was down 0.2%.

