Financial Sector Update for 03/28/2022: TPG, BUR, CONE, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.03%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.45% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.12%.

TPG (TPG) was down more than 3% even as it reported Q4 net earnings of $0.25 per diluted share, slightly up from $0.24 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $0.42.

Burford Capital (BUR) was over 1% lower after saying it has raised $360 million in a private investment fund focused on pre-settlement litigation investments.

CyrusOne (CONE) said its $15 billion acquisition by KKR (KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners was completed. KKR was marginally higher recently.

