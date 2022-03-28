Financial Sector Update for 03/28/2022: BCS,SI,NILE

Financial stocks were drifting lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.5% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.0%.

Bitcoin was increasing 5.8% to $47,431, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 2.6 basis points to 2.466%.

In company news, Barclays (BCS) fell almost 11% after Monday saying its Barclays Bank subsidiary is expected to take a 450-million-pound ($589.6 million) loss after it inadvertently offered and sold securities under a shelf registration statement that exceeded the registered amount by more than $15 billion. Due to the error, the bank also said it will delay its 1 billion-pound stock buyback program until Q2.

Silvergate Capital (SI) rose 1.6% after Wedbush raised its price target for the bank holding company by $35 to $200 and reiterated its outperform stock rating.

BitNile Holdings (NILE) climbed nearly 13% after the bitcoin mining and electronics manufacturer said it plans to pay off certain senior secured notes, which should allow the company to move forward with plans to spin off its TurnOnGreen electronic vehicle-charging subsidiary into a publicly traded company.

