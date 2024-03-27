News & Insights

Banking
HOOD

Financial Sector Update for 03/27/2024: HOOD, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 27, 2024 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.2% while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.2% lower.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares were up more than 8% after it unveiled its first credit card, the Robinhood Gold Card.

Blackstone (BX) is considering a sale of Trilliant Food and Nutrition that could value the company at about $600 million, including debt, Reuters reported, citing three unnamed people familiar with the matter. Blackstone shares were up 1.1% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD
BX
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.