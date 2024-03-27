Financial Sector Update for 03/27/2024: HOOD, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.2% while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.2% lower.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares were up more than 8% after it unveiled its first credit card, the Robinhood Gold Card.

Blackstone (BX) is considering a sale of Trilliant Food and Nutrition that could value the company at about $600 million, including debt, Reuters reported, citing three unnamed people familiar with the matter. Blackstone shares were up 1.1% pre-bell.

