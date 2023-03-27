Financial Sector Update for 03/27/2023: FCNCA, SIVB, FRC, LYG

Financial stocks were mostly advancing in late Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both up around 1.6%

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.5%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.1% softer.

Bitcoin was down 3.3% at $27,064.60, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 4.4% at 3.5280%.

In company news, SVB Financial Group former unit Silicon Valley Bank's and Signature Bank's management conduct are being investigated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in relation to the bank's failures, Bloomberg reported Monday.

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) jumped almost 55% after its First-Citizens Bank & Trust unit agreed to buy substantially all loans and assume all customer deposits of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank out of Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. receivership.

First Republic Bank (FRC) shares were up almost 14% after Bloomberg reported Saturday that US authorities are considering expanding an emergency lending facility for banks in a move that would give the lender more time to bolster its balance sheet.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) was about 2% higher after Bloomberg reported that it is looking to sell a 175 million British pound ($214 million) senior loan secured against the Cheung Kei Group's office block in London's Canary Wharf ahead of maturity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.