Financial Sector Update for 03/27/2023: FCNCA, FRC, LYG

March 27, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Financial stocks were mostly advancing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each ahead by 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.3% higher.

Bitcoin was down 3% at $27,140, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 4.1% at 3.52%.

In company news, First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) rose nearly 52% after its First-Citizens Bank & Trust unit said it agreed to buy substantially all loans and assume all customer deposits of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank out of Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. receivership.

First Republic Bank (FRC) shares were up over 10% Monday afternoon after Bloomberg reported Saturday that US authorities are considering expanding an emergency lending facility for banks in a move that would give the lender more time to bolster its balance sheet.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) was 1.6% higher after Bloomberg reported Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, that it is looking to sell a 175 million British pound ($214 million) senior loan secured against the Cheung Kei Group's office block in London's Canary Wharf ahead of maturity.

