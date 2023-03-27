Financial Sector Update for 03/27/2023: FCNCA, FRC, CS, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying premarket Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up nearly 5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was more than 4% lower.

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) was rising past 51% after its First-Citizens Bank & Trust unit said it entered into an agreement to purchase substantially all loans and assume all customer deposits of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank out of Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. receivership.

US authorities are studying the expansion of an emergency lending facility for banks in a move that would give First Republic Bank (FRC) additional time to bolster its balance sheet, Bloomberg reported Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter. First Republic Bank was gaining over 28% in value pre-bell Monday.

Credit Suisse Group's (CS) managers could face disciplinary action from Swiss financial regulator Finma following the bank's recently agreed rescue by UBS (UBS), Finma President Marlene Amstad said in an interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag. Credit Suisse was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

