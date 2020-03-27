Financial Sector Update for 03/27/2020: OCSL,SG,PUYI,BGCP

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -6.07%

BAC -3.79%

WFC +0.73%

C -2.37%

USB +0.97%

Financial stocks pared their Friday selloff, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.3% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was falling 1.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking about 3.0%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) was hanging on to a 2% gain late in Friday trading, giving back most of a 7.4% advance earlier in the session that followed the business lender saying it was "well-positioned" to deploy capital and meet the needs of its portfolio companies. Through Tuesday, Oaktree had about $407 million available to support operations, consisting of $112 million in cash and $295 million from a revolving credit facility, according to a letter to shareholders.

In other sector news:

(+) Sirius International Insurance Group (SG) jumped out to a nearly 19% advance after the insurance and reinsurance company Friday said it was expanding its strategic review and starting a formal sales process. The move follows multiple expressions of interest in a deal by representatives of Sirius majority shareholder CM Bermuda.

(+) Puyi (PUYI) was finishing 1% higher in Friday trading. The Chinese wealth management firm swung to an RMB0.366 per American depositary share loss ($0.053) during the six months ended Dec. 31, reversing an RMB0.845 per ADS profit during the year-ago period while revenue dropped to RMB62.4 million during the first half of its FY20 compared with RMB124.3 million during the same July-to-December period in 2018.

(-) BGC Partners (BGCP) plunged Friday, at one point dropping 34% to a record low of $2.15 a share, after the brokerage company said it likely will "perform better" than its Q1 forecast for the three months ending March 31. The company also said it plans to cut its quarterly dividend to $0.01 per common share from $0.14 to boost financial flexibility during the COVID-19 crises.

