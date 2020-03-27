Financial Sector Update for 03/27/2020: BGCP, COF, AGM, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -4.74%

BAC: -4.01%

WFC: -3.66%

C: -4.37%

USB: -3.21%

Financial majors were retreating pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) BGC Partners (BGCP), which was more than 20% lower even after saying it expects to exceed its forecast for the quarter ending March 31 because of significant volumes across numerous global instruments during the "highly volatile" month of March.

(-) Capital One Financial (COF) has been exempted from registering as a "major swap participant" by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), even though its energy swaps exposure has been increasing, to protect the bank and its energy clients from undue disruption, Reuters reported late Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Capital One was recently declining by more than 4%.

In other sector new:

(=) Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) was unchanged after saying it continues to operate with no interruption despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic after transitioning all of its employees to work-from-home arrangements.

