Banking
TIGR

Financial Sector Update for 03/26/2021: TIGR, SAN, MET, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently gaining more than 1% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was advancing by more than 6% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.071 per American depositary share, up from $0.002 per ADS a year earlier.

Banco Santander (SAN) was over 1% higher as it offered to acquire the remaining 8.3% shares of its Mexican subsidiary that it does not already own for EUR550 million ($648.1 million).

MetLife (MET) was slightly gaining after it reported $22.4 billion in total agricultural mortgage loan assets under management as of Dec. 31, up from $20.4 billion a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIGR SAN MET XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular