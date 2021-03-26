Financial Sector Update for 03/26/2021: TIGR, SAN, MET, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently gaining more than 1% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was advancing by more than 6% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.071 per American depositary share, up from $0.002 per ADS a year earlier.

Banco Santander (SAN) was over 1% higher as it offered to acquire the remaining 8.3% shares of its Mexican subsidiary that it does not already own for EUR550 million ($648.1 million).

MetLife (MET) was slightly gaining after it reported $22.4 billion in total agricultural mortgage loan assets under management as of Dec. 31, up from $20.4 billion a year ago.

