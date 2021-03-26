Financial Sector Update for 03/26/2021: FBSS,BSMX,SAN,CLSK,OCCI

Financial stocks rose Friday, led by big banks, after the Federal Reserve said it will lift dividend and buyback restrictions for most institutions by the second half of 2021. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.6% in late trade.

In company news, Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) climbed 1.3% after saying its shareholders have voted to approve the proposed $82 million acquisition of the bank holding company by OTC-listed Virginia National Bankshares, which will swap 0.675 of a Virginia National Share for each Fauquier share.

Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX) rose almost 19% after Spanish lender Banco Santander (SAN) disclosed plans to acquire the remaining 8.3% of its Mexican subsidiary for $648.1 million.

CleanSpark (CLSK) was 3.3% higher after saying Friday that it ordered another 4,778 Bitmain S19 Bitcoin mining rigs with a combined capacity of 740 petahash per second, with 1,298 rigs expected to be deployed this summer followed by the delivery of 290 units each month beginning in November.

Among decliners, OFS Credit Company (OCCI) slid 5.3% after the investment manager Friday priced a $14.1 million public offering of slightly more than 1 million common shares at $14.67 apiece.

