Financial Sector Update for 03/26/2020: XRF,PK,TWO,RPAY

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +5.13%

BAC +6.40%

WFC +7.06%

C +7.55%

USB +10.83%

Financial stocks backed away from their best levels in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 4.4% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 5.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 4.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) China Rapid Finance (XRF) fell nearly 9% after the consumer lender announced a non-binding letter of intent agreeing to be acquired by SOS Health Rescue Services, one of China's largest health rescue service provider. The proposed transaction sees SOS acquiring a controlling equity stake in China Rapid Finance, subject to due diligence and other conditions. The companies were expecting to announce an initial merger agreement by March 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) climbed nearly 10% after the real estate investment trust said it had about $1.3 billion in cash on hand after drawing down the remaining $650 million available through its $1 billion unsecured revolving credit line as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 crisis.

(+) Repay Holdings (RPAY) was ahead more than 11% after the payments processing company Thursday said it was partnering with Remitter USA, which operates an SMS and e-mail communications platform, to improve the recovery of missed or late payments performance by removing communication gaps.

(-) Two Harbors Investment (TWO) turned 5% lower this afternoon, reversing a prior advance that followed the mortgage real estate investment trust saying it sold substantially all of its portfolio of non-agency securities, eliminating the risk of margin calls amid the current market volatility. Following the sales, its portfolio largely consists of agency residential mortgage-backed securities, it said.

