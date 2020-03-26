Financial Sector Update for 03/26/2020: PK,TWO,RPAY

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +5.87%

BAC +6.11%

WFC +6.33%

C +9.30%

USB +7.43%

Financial stocks were posting large gains in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 5.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 5.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 4.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) climbed nearly 20% after the real estate investment trust said it had about $1.3 billion in cash on hand after drawing down the remaining $650 million available through its $1 billion unsecured revolving credit line as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 crisis.

In other sector news:

(+) Two Harbors Investment (TWO) rose more than 9% after the mortgage real estate investment trust said it sold substantially all of its portfolio of non-agency securities, eliminating the risk of margin calls amid the current market volatility. Following the sales, its portfolio largely consists of agency residential mortgage-backed securities, it said.

(+) Repay Holdings (RPAY) was ahead 7.3% after the payments processing company Thursday said it was partnering with Remitter USA, which operates an SMS and e-mail communications platform, to improve the recovery of missed or late payments performance by removing communication gaps.

