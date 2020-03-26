Financial Sector Update for 03/26/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, TWO, RWT, XAN

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.25%

BAC: +0.47%

WFC: -0.41%

C: -0.14%

USB: -0.72%

Top financial stocks were declining pre-market Thursday.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Redwood Trust (RWT), which rose more than 19% after announcing that it had met all of its due margin calls and has reduced its short-term security repurchase facilities borrowings by about 50% amid market volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO), which added more than 14% after selling all of its portfolio of non-Agency securities, reducing the company's balances under its repurchase facilities by about $2 billion.

(+) Exantas Capital (XAN), which surged more than 40%. The company recently said it wasn't able to meet all of the margin calls it received from CMBS repo financing counterparties as of March 23. The company's board also revoked its previously announced cash dividend of $0.275 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.