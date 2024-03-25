Financial Sector Update for 03/25/2024: HSBC, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.2% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.5%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% higher.

HSBC Holdings' (HSBC) Winston Cheng is set to leave his post as the bank's co-head of technology, media, and telecom to join a Fortune 500 technology company, Bloomberg News reported, citing a company memo. HSBC was down marginally pre-bell.

Blackstone (BX) has no plans to exit The Office Group in the foreseeable future, the company said. A spokesman from Blackstone told MT Newswires that a report saying the company was in talks to exit The Office Group is untrue. Blackstone was down 0.2% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.