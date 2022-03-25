Financial Sector Update for 03/25/2022: ISBC, CFG, PSTL, MDWT

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Friday rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.7% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 0.4% after new data showed an unexpected 4.1% drop in pending home sales during February compared with market expectations for a 1.0% increase last month.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.2% to $44,304, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 14.1 basis points to 2.482%.

In company news, Investors Bancorp (ISBC) was edging lower this afternoon, easing from an early 1.2% advance, that followed the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency signing off on the proposed acquisition of the bank holding company by Citizen Financial Group (CFG). Citizens shares was fractionally lower this afternoon.

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) fell 2.6% after BMO Capital Friday lowered its stock rating for the real estate investment trust to market perform from outperform previously.

Midwest Holding (MDWT) tumbled more than10% after the life insurance company Friday said it has hired Eric Berg to be its new chief financial officer. He joins Midwest Holding from New Delhi-based insurer and asset manager Aviva India, where he was the head of finance, and succeeds interim CFO Georgette Cecelia Nicholas.

