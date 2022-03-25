Financial Sector Update for 03/25/2022: CFG, ISBC, MCO, HGTY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.28%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.59% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.59%.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) has received regulatory approval to acquire Investors Bancorp (ISBC), the two companies said. Citizens Financial Group shares were up nearly 1% and Investors Bancorp shares were more than 1% higher.

Moody's (MCO) said its Moody's Investors Service plans to withdraw its credit ratings on Russian entities. Shares of Moody's were marginally higher recently.

Hagerty (HGTY) reported an adjusted loss of $0.17 per share last year as revenue grew 24% to $619.1 million from a year earlier. Hagerty shares were marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

