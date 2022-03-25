Financial Sector Update for 03/25/2022: AAME,ISBC,CFG,PSTL,MDWT

Financial stocks extended their Friday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.8% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 0.8% after new data showed an unexpected 4.1% drop in pending home sales during February compared with market expectations for a 1.0% increase over January levels last month.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.5% to $44,216, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was adding 15.1 basis points to 2.4982%.

In company news, Atlantic American (AAME) rose 3.5% after the insurer Friday reported Q4 net income of $0.12 per share, down roughly 78% from its $0.54 per share profit during the year-ago period, while revenue declined 17% year-over-year to $49.7 million from $59.9 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) was little changed this afternoon, easing from an early 1.2% advance, that followed the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency signing off on the proposed acquisition of the bank holding company by Citizen Financial Group (CFG). Citizens shares were fractionally lower this afternoon.

Among decliners, Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) fell 2.1% after BMO Capital Friday lowered its stock rating for the real estate investment trust to market perform from outperform previously.

Midwest Holding (MDWT) tumbled almost 11% after the life insurance company Friday said it has hired Eric Berg to be its new chief financial officer. Berg joins Midwest Holding from New Delhi-based insurer and asset manager Aviva India, where he was the head of finance, and succeeds interim CFO Georgette Cecelia Nicholas.

