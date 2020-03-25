Financial Sector Update for 03/25/2020: TWO,RWT,XAN

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +3.6%

BAC +3%

WFC +2.9%

C +5.9%

USB +2.3%

Financial stocks were climbing again Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 5.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 4.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 10.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) rallied Wednesday, rising 62%, after the mortgage real estate investment trust suspended the Q1 dividends for its common and preferred stock citing the market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has satisfied all of the margin calls it has received, CEO Thomas Siering said, adding the Two Harbors board will continue to evaluate the company's future ability to pay dividends.

In other sector news:

(+) Redwood Trust (RWT) climbed over 56% after Wednesday saying it has met all of its margin calls during the recent market swings. The specialty investor also said it had about $300 million in unrestricted cash on hand through March 24 in addition to saying it has reduced its short-term borrowings for security repurchases by around 50%.

(-) Exantas Capital (XAN) plunged almost 56% to a record low on Wednesday after the real estate investment trust said it was unable to meet all of its margin calls on Monday night from the repo financing counterparties for its purchase of commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company received default notices on Tuesday from affiliates of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) on about $225 million in obligations although Exantas said it disputing those notices and was seeking forbearance agreements from other lenders.

