Financial Sector Update for 03/25/2020: TIGR, APO, RDN, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.78%

BAC: +4.09%

WFC: +0.97%

C: +4.53%

USB: +1.28%

Financial majors were trading higher pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) UP Fintech Holding (TIGR), which was more than 15% higher after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.002 per American depositary share, reversing the $0.034 loss per ADS a year ago, as revenue surged to $20 million from $9.5 million in Q4 2018.

In other sector news:

(-) Apollo Global Management (APO) is looking to buy distressed assets, as well as discounted debt from its own portfolio companies, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, which it considers a "time to shine," Bloomberg News reported. Apollo Global Management was recently down more than 1%.

(=) Radian Group (RDN) was flat after saying it will suspend its $475 million share buyback program in order to preserve its capital and liquidity position amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.