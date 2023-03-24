Financial Sector Update for 03/24/2023: SF, DB, CS, UBS

Financial stocks were mixed in late Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index edging up fractionally and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.8% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) grew 2.3%.

Bitcoin was 0.4% lower at around $27,838 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 2.6 basis points to 3.38%.

In company news, Stifel Financial (SF) shares fell over 3%, a day after reporting total client assets of $401.32 billion at the close of February, down from $415.64 billion a year earlier.

Deutsche Bank (DB) shares were 3.4% lower. Media reports said that the bank agreed to settle its lawsuit against Kingate Global Fund and Kingate Euro Fund, in which the bank accused the funds of breaching a deal to sell it $1.6 billion of claims in the bankruptcy of Bernard Madoff's investment advisory business.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) shares slid 1.7% and UBS Group (UBS) fell 0.8%. Bloomberg News reported that the two are among several banks that the US Justice Department is investigating for possibly helping Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.

