Financial Sector Update for 03/24/2023: SF, DB, CS, UBS

March 24, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Financial stocks were mostly down in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) sliding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.4% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 1.2%.

Bitcoin was sliding 1.9% to about $27,805 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 0.04 basis points to 3.371%.

In company news, Stifel Financial (SF) shares fell 3.4%, a day after the company reported total client assets of $401.32 billion at the close of February, down from $415.64 billion a year earlier.

Deutsche Bank (DB) shares fell 3%, paring earlier losses. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly said there is "no reason to be concerned" about the bank, easing investor concerns after the credit default swaps of one of the largest lenders in the world jumped.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) shares slid 2.5% and UBS Group (UBS) fell 1.3% after Bloomberg News reported the two are among several banks the US Justice Department is investigating for possibly helping Russian oligarchs evade sanctions. The report cited people familiar with the matter.

