Financial Sector Update for 03/24/2023: DB, NNI, CFG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining 1.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 4% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 4.4% higher.

Deutsche Bank's (DB) credit default swaps, a form of insurance against the default of its bonds, rose to a four-year high, multiple media outlets reported, citing data from S&P Market Intelligence. Deutsche Bank was shedding over 7% in value recently.

Nelnet (NNI) was down more than 2% after it announced a staffing reduction to address lower pricing and reduced servicing volume for the company's federal servicing contracts with the Department of Education.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is eyeing a bid to purchase the private banking business of Silicon Valley Bank, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Citizens Financial Group was slipping past 1% in recent premarket activity.

