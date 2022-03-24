Financial Sector Update for 03/24/2022: PSFE,CFG,FTFT

Financial stocks were advancing in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.9% to $43,888, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.3 basis points to 2.334%.

In company news, Paysafe (PSFE) gained 1.9% after announcing a partnership allowing players using the Resorts WorldBET sports-betting app to make deposits and receive payouts through their debit cards or Automated Clearing House transactions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) rose 1% after the bank holding company disclosed plans for an April 26 redemption of all $500 million of its outstanding 2.65% senior notes maturing May 26 and $250 million of its floating-rate notes also due May 26.

FinTech Group (FTFT) declined 3.6% after the Chinese financial technology company began a trial of a blockchain quality and safety traceability system co-developed with the anti-counterfeiting arm of the China Foundation of Consumer Protection.

