Financial Sector Update for 03/24/2022: PSFE, KKR, AIZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.77%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares were nearly 1% higher after saying it established a partnership with Resorts WorldBET that will enable players to make deposits and receive payouts with the sports-betting app by debit card and ACH.

KKR (KKR) shares were up almost 1% after saying it earned gross realized carried interest and realized investment income of more than $850 million from Jan. 1 to March 24.

Assurant (AIZ) shares were marginally advancing after saying it expects its adjusted earnings per diluted share to grow 16%-20% in full-year 2022, excluding reportable catastrophes, while it projected an average annual EPS growth of at least 12% for the 2023-2024 period.

