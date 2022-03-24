Financial Sector Update for 03/24/2022: EMCF,FMNB,PSFE,CFG,FTFT

Financial stocks eased slightly late in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.6% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 0.4%, reversing a midday decline.

Bitcoin was increasing 4% to $44,018, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2 basis points to 2.341%.

In company news, Emclaire Financial (EMCF) climbed over 32% after the bank holding company Thursday agreed a $105 million buyout offer from Farmers National Banc (FMNB), with investors eligible for either $40 in cash or 2.15 Farmers shares for each of their Emclaire shares - with the all-stock offer worth about $36.60 per share based on Farmers' $17.01 closing share price on Wednesday. Farmers shares were 1.5% higher late in Thursday trading.

Paysafe (PSFE) gained 2.6% after announcing a partnership allowing players using the Resorts WorldBET sports-betting app to make deposits and receive payouts through their debit cards or Automated Clearing House transactions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) rose nearly 1% after the bank holding company disclosed plans for an April 26 redemption of all $500 million of its outstanding 2.65% senior notes maturing May 26 and $250 million of its floating-rate notes also due May 26.

To the downside, FinTech Group (FTFT) declined 2.3% after the Chinese financial technology company began a trial of a blockchain quality and safety traceability system co-developed with the anti-counterfeiting arm of the China Foundation of Consumer Protection.

