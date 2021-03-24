Financial Sector Update for 03/24/2021: WFC, DFS, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.48% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was slightly advancing after announcing a definitive agreement to sell its Corporate Trust Services business to Computershare for $750 million.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) said it teamed up with Network International Jordan to enable merchant acceptance for Discover, Diners Club International, and network alliance cardholders across Jordan. Discover Financial Services was marginally lower in recent trading.

KKR (KKR) was up more than 1% after saying it is working with music company BMG to buy recorded music, music publishing and other music rights.

